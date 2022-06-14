LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.75.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TREE shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on LendingTree in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company.
In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.67 per share, with a total value of $656,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.
TREE stock opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $228.81. The firm has a market cap of $696.99 million, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.65.
LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.40. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $283.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LendingTree will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.
About LendingTree (Get Rating)
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
