LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TREE shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on LendingTree in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.67 per share, with a total value of $656,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in LendingTree by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 34,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TREE stock opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $228.81. The firm has a market cap of $696.99 million, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.65.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.40. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $283.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LendingTree will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

