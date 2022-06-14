Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in May

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:LLESY traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $6.51. 4,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768. Lendlease Group has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76.

Lendlease Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

