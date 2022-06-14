Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in May

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:LLESY traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $6.51. 4,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768. Lendlease Group has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76.
