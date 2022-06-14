Lennar (LEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 21st. Analysts expect Lennar to post earnings of $3.99 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lennar to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LEN opened at $70.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Lennar has a 1-year low of $68.88 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.75%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 42.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.36.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

