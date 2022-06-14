LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Short Interest Update

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 525,300 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the May 15th total of 798,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 829.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,183,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth $3,542,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,559,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 779,220 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 859.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 856,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 767,004 shares during the period. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth $2,002,000. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. CLSA lowered shares of LexinFintech from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

LX traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.91. 62,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,802. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. LexinFintech has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $351.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.74.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.80. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 23.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LexinFintech Company Profile (Get Rating)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.