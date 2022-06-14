Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $29.05

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.05, but opened at $30.58. Li Auto shares last traded at $31.13, with a volume of 82,211 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Li Auto from $51.50 to $26.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,125.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 billion. Li Auto had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 183.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,247,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,190,000 after acquiring an additional 807,213 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 8.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 10.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 95,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 8,644 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 51.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the first quarter valued at $545,000. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

