Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.78

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 1624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

LILA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John M. Winter sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $393,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aamir Hussain acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,144,302 shares of company stock valued at $9,289,089 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 132.3% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 18.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.