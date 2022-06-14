Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.78

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 1624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.
LILA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.
In other news, SVP John M. Winter sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $393,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aamir Hussain acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,144,302 shares of company stock valued at $9,289,089 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 132.3% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 18.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA)
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Latin America (LILA)
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
- Don’t Read Too Much Into Oracle’s Great Results
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.