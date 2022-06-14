Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.65

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 19092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LILAK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Latin America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26.

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 567,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,599,594.61. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 567,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,602.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Aamir Hussain bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,144,302 shares of company stock valued at $9,289,089 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 32,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 90,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

