Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.37

Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and traded as low as $0.88. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 1,112,343 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.81 million, a P/E ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.51.

Liberty TripAdvisor ( NASDAQ:LTRPA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 59.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

