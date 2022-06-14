Liberum Capital Initiates Coverage on ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF)

Equities research analysts at Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of RNUGF opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66. ReNeuron Group has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.65.

Get ReNeuron Group alerts:

ReNeuron Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in the partnering stage in china and outside china for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ReNeuron Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNeuron Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.