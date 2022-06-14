Liberum Capital Upgrades Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) to Buy

Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Rathbones Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,420.00 target price on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Rathbones Group stock opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35. Rathbones Group has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $20.35.

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

