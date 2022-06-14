Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.99

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 1100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99.

Lifestyle International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LFSYY)

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores and other retailing formats in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services, such as beauty salons.

