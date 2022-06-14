Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.99

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 1100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99.
Lifestyle International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LFSYY)
