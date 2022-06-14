Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LWAY stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.78 million, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.80. Lifeway Foods has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

