LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Short Interest Update

LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,300 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the May 15th total of 275,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 194.3 days.

LifeWorks stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $13.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000. LifeWorks has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $28.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.98.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSIXF. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on LifeWorks from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of LifeWorks from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of LifeWorks from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of LifeWorks from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

LifeWorks Inc provides digital and in-person solutions for wellbeing of individuals in Canada and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Health Solutions, Health and Productivity Solutions, Administrative Solutions, and Retirement and Financial Solutions. The Integrated Health Solutions offers LifeWorks, a cloud-based platform that provides a range of care services for mental, physical, social, and financial wellbeing.

