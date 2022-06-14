Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.19

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and traded as low as $5.39. Lightwave Logic shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 1,516,988 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $614.94 million, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24.

Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LWLG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $21,347,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 7,273.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 912,853 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 4,724.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 566,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 554,976 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $7,295,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $4,695,000. 9.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightwave Logic Company Profile

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in designing and synthesizing organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

