Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.19

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and traded as low as $5.39. Lightwave Logic shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 1,516,988 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $614.94 million, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24.
Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
Lightwave Logic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LWLG)
Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in designing and synthesizing organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lightwave Logic (LWLG)
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lightwave Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightwave Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.