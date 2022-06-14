Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Limbach stock opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $59.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.22. Limbach has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $126.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Limbach will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 6,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $37,447.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 249,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,521.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 26,498 shares of company stock valued at $167,772. 14.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Limbach by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,060,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 82,102 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limbach by 0.7% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Limbach by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limbach by 33.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 60,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Limbach during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

