Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Short Interest Down 28.8% in May

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the May 15th total of 4,300,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91. Limelight Networks has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.55.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.15 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.22% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LLNW shares. Northland Securities upgraded Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Limelight Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director David Peterschmidt purchased 68,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $244,479.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,175 shares in the company, valued at $517,588.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Armstrong sold 9,212 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $33,347.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,345.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,299,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 319,494 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 57.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 273,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 100,132 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 28,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,106,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 553,165 shares in the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

