Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $13.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $240.84 million, a PE ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $19.28.

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Limoneira will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -78.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMNR. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Limoneira by 331.6% during the 1st quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 583,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 447,972 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Limoneira by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,086,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,623,000 after acquiring an additional 203,259 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira during the 4th quarter worth about $740,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira during the 2nd quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Limoneira by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 26,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira (Get Rating)

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.