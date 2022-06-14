Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.78

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 4149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

LIND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.33.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 36,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $428,608.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 6,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $107,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,029,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,477,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,401 shares of company stock worth $933,470 over the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,385,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth approximately $4,561,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 72.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 440,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 184,866 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 34.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 699,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 180,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 973,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 147,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

