Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $117.53

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $117.53 and last traded at $118.10, with a volume of 467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.23.

Several research firms have issued reports on LNN. StockNews.com began coverage on Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Lindsay in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.53.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.09 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

In other news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $283,989.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at $659,965.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lindsay in the first quarter valued at about $5,697,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 84.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 92.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after acquiring an additional 31,968 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 28.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 167.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 16,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

