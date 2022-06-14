Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) dropped 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.76. Approximately 8,941 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 520,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

LEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Lion Electric from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92.

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 33.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.33 million. Analysts forecast that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEV. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Lion Electric by 9,901.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the second quarter worth $110,000.

About Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.