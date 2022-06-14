Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Rating) dropped 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.38. Approximately 128,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 122,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.12. The company has a current ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 51.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$220.48 million and a P/E ratio of -58.80.

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. Its principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,619 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

