Lite Access Technologies (CVE:LTE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Lite Access Technologies Inc. (CVE:LTE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 92080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.99 million and a PE ratio of -1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.23.

Lite Access Technologies Inc manufactures, distributes, sells, and installs fiber optic technology specializing in micro-duct and air-blown fiber in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product, Fibre Optic Installation, and Concrete Cutting. The company offers micro-duct, air-blown fiber, and micro and narrow trench installation services for use in various communication networks.

