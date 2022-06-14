Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.01

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 1013501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.
Several analysts have commented on LYG shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 61 ($0.74) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.53) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.73) to GBX 61 ($0.74) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.
The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47.
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.0696 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 605.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the period. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
