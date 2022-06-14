Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.01

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 1013501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Several analysts have commented on LYG shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 61 ($0.74) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.53) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.73) to GBX 61 ($0.74) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.0696 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 605.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the period. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.