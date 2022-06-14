Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Short Interest Up 64.2% in May

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,520,000 shares, an increase of 64.2% from the May 15th total of 4,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

LYG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.08. 271,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,423,222. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0696 per share. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYG. Barclays downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 61 ($0.74) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.53) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.73) to GBX 61 ($0.74) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,493,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,160,000 after buying an additional 1,934,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 441.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,365,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,262,000 after buying an additional 12,530,240 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,161,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after buying an additional 662,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after buying an additional 11,458,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.