Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Short Interest Up 64.2% in May

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,520,000 shares, an increase of 64.2% from the May 15th total of 4,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
LYG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.08. 271,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,423,222. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31.
Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYG. Barclays downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 61 ($0.74) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.53) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.73) to GBX 61 ($0.74) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,493,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,160,000 after buying an additional 1,934,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 441.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,365,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,262,000 after buying an additional 12,530,240 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,161,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after buying an additional 662,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after buying an additional 11,458,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
- Don’t Read Too Much Into Oracle’s Great Results
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.