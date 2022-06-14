loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Up to $2.12

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.12, but opened at $2.24. loanDepot shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 3,857 shares trading hands.

LDI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on loanDepot from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup downgraded loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on loanDepot to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.04.

Get loanDepot alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $642.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $503.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.33 million. loanDepot had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other loanDepot news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Martell acquired 30,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 283,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 183,285 shares of company stock worth $450,113.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.