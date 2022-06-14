Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.27

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$23.27 and last traded at C$112.14, with a volume of 192384 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$113.02.

Several brokerages have recently commented on L. Desjardins increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$112.50.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$115.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$107.12.

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.31 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.36 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 7.0399996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.61, for a total transaction of C$1,106,098.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,318,294.

About Loblaw Companies (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.