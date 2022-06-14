Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $107.12

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$107.12 and traded as high as C$114.55. Loblaw Companies shares last traded at C$113.02, with a volume of 808,537 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$112.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$115.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$107.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.06, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of C$37.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28.

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.31 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 7.0399996 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

In other news, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 10,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.61, for a total transaction of C$1,106,098.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,318,294.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

