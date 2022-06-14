Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 458,900 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the May 15th total of 654,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lottery.com by 549.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 91,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lottery.com by 3,714.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 92,859 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lottery.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lottery.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,730,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lottery.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Lottery.com alerts:

NASDAQ:LTRY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.35. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,992. Lottery.com has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70.

Lottery.com ( NASDAQ:LTRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million.

Lottery.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lottery.com Inc, a technology company, operates B2C platform that enable players to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games in the United States and internationally. It offers domestic and international lottery products and services. The company also provides affiliate marketing services under the LotteryLink brand; and delivers lottery data, such as winning numbers and results to approximately 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lottery.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lottery.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.