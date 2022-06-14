Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $242.24.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $181.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $179.22 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

