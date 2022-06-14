Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $178.36

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $178.36 and last traded at $179.07, with a volume of 46857 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $181.26.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.94.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $113.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after buying an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.