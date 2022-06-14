LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.20

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.20 and traded as high as $17.22. LSB Industries shares last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 718,455 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LXU shares. TheStreet raised LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.20.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 102.15% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $198.98 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 115.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 22,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 34.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 123,653 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 703.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 64.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the third quarter valued at $631,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

