LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading Up 7.2%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.90 and last traded at $17.90. Approximately 16,947 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 584,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LXU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.72.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.98 million during the quarter. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 102.15% and a net margin of 17.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXU. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LSB Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 283.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in LSB Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 7,212.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

