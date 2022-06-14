LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $330.00

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 330 ($4.01) and last traded at GBX 340 ($4.13), with a volume of 141344 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 337 ($4.09).
The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £357.02 million and a PE ratio of 5.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 373.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 387.67.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a GBX 7.40 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. LSL Property Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.07%.
LSL Property Services Company Profile (LON:LSL)
LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency and new build customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.
