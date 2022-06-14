LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €675.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €675.00 ($703.13) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($813.54) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €750.00 ($781.25) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays set a €830.00 ($864.58) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. HSBC set a €800.00 ($833.33) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($812.50) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

EPA MC opened at €550.00 ($572.92) on Tuesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of €195.45 ($203.59) and a 1-year high of €260.55 ($271.41). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €602.35 and a 200-day moving average of €652.79.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

