LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Rating Increased to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €790.00 ($822.92) to €815.00 ($848.96) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €826.00 ($860.42) to €723.00 ($753.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €680.00 ($708.33) to €700.00 ($729.17) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €815.00 ($848.96) to €830.00 ($864.58) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Grupo Santander assumed coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $798.00.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Shares of LVMUY opened at $114.70 on Tuesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of $113.26 and a 52-week high of $171.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.13.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.