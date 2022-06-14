LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Lowered to $100.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Bank of America from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LYB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.53.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $97.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

