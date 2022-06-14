LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.07.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Barclays lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,172,226,000 after buying an additional 335,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after buying an additional 348,169 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,086,816,000 after buying an additional 272,372 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $469,192,000 after purchasing an additional 173,263 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $97.59 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $5.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.