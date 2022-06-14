M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $192.56

Shares of M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 192.56 ($2.34) and traded as high as GBX 207.80 ($2.52). M Winkworth shares last traded at GBX 193 ($2.34), with a volume of 11,591 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 192.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 192.91. The stock has a market cap of £24.57 million and a P/E ratio of 9.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a GBX 2.70 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. M Winkworth’s payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

