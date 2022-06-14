Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.25

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 88500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.19 million and a PE ratio of -95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.78.
Macarthur Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MMS)
