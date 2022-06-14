MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2829390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of C$5.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.
MacDonald Mines Exploration Company Profile (CVE:BMK)
See Also
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MacDonald Mines Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacDonald Mines Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.