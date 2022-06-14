MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2829390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of C$5.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.

Get MacDonald Mines Exploration alerts:

MacDonald Mines Exploration Company Profile (CVE:BMK)

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, cobalt, nickel, and rare earth element deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Scadding-Powerline-Jovan property that covers an area of 19,380 hectares located to the east of Sudbury in Northern Ontario.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MacDonald Mines Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacDonald Mines Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.