Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the May 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:MFD traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $9.19. The company had a trading volume of 33,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,887. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $11.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 10.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 32.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 45,624 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 55,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 19,804 shares during the last quarter.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

