Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the May 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:MFD traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $9.19. The company had a trading volume of 33,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,887. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $11.05.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%.
About Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (Get Rating)
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.
