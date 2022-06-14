Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $57.37

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.37 and last traded at $58.25, with a volume of 2494 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.06.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.55). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.66) earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 42.4% during the first quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 129,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 38,635 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 14.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 527,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,952,000 after buying an additional 21,045 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

