Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $57.37

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.37 and last traded at $58.25, with a volume of 2494 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.06.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 42.4% during the first quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 129,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 38,635 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 14.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 527,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,952,000 after buying an additional 21,045 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:MSGE)
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.