MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 9,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 389,461 shares.The stock last traded at $13.00 and had previously closed at $13.19.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.
The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.77 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.07.
MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSE:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
