MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 9,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 389,461 shares.The stock last traded at $13.00 and had previously closed at $13.19.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.77 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.07.

MAG Silver ( NYSE:MAG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

