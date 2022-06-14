Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the May 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Magna Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Magna Gold alerts:

Shares of MGLQF traded down 0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.28. 33,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,771. Magna Gold has a one year low of 0.23 and a one year high of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.40.

Magna Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco gold project, which consists of 21 contiguous concessions covering an area of 47,395 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.