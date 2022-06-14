Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF) PT Lowered to C$25.00 at CIBC

Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MAGTF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Magnet Forensics from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Magnet Forensics from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Magnet Forensics from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Magnet Forensics stock remained flat at $$12.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Magnet Forensics has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $46.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09.

Magnet Forensics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of data analytics software used for digital forensics investigations to public sector and private enterprises in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It offers Magnet AXIOM, a digital investigations platform to recover analyze, and report on digital evidence from smartphones, cloud services, IoT devices, and third-party images; Magnet AXIOM CYBER, a digital forensics and incident response solution for businesses that need to perform remote acquisitions, and collect and analyze evidence from computers, cloud, and mobile devices; and Magnet OUTRIDER, a digital evidence triage tool used at crime scenes to scan digital media for the presence of CSAM.

