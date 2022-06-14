Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.23

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.23 and last traded at $25.31, with a volume of 136895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Makita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average of $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Makita ( OTCMKTS:MKTAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Makita had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Makita Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Makita Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

