Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Short Interest Update

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 64.6% from the May 15th total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLVF. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 1,487.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,134,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 303,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 105,831 shares in the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLVF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.07. Malvern Bancorp has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $19.00.

Malvern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MLVF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Malvern Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $7.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Malvern Bancorp will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

