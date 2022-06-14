MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Downgraded to C- at TheStreet

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of MMMB opened at $1.48 on Friday. MamaMancini’s has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $4.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). MamaMancini’s had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MamaMancini’s will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMMB. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MamaMancini’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MamaMancini’s by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 126,485 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MamaMancini’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MamaMancini’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in MamaMancini’s by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 104,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 52,150 shares during the last quarter. 11.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MamaMancini's Company Profile

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

