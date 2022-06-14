MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Downgraded to C- at TheStreet

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of MMMB opened at $1.48 on Friday. MamaMancini’s has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $4.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). MamaMancini’s had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MamaMancini’s will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MamaMancini’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.
