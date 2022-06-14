Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Short Interest Update

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the May 15th total of 10,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In related news, CEO Michael Coffey acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,660.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Manitex International by 1,065.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Manitex International by 3,092.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manitex International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Manitex International by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Manitex International by 195.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 64,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 42,723 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,250. Manitex International has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $8.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.10.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $60.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, aerial platforms, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

