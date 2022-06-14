Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Mannatech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

MTEX opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.14. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $49.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.93.

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 32.08%.

In related news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $40,227.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mannatech by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mannatech in the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mannatech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mannatech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Mannatech by 1,090.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

